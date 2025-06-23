Lower electricity bills from July under new tariff reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians can expect a reduction in their electricity bills beginning next month, following key reforms under the Fourth Regulatory Period (RP4: 2025–2027), said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The reforms, introduced in collaboration with the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry, Energy Commission and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), have resulted in a 19% cut in base electricity tariffs from earlier projections, a move Fahmi described as a reflection of the government’s commitment to meaningful structural changes that directly benefit the people.

Starting July 1, about 85% of TNB customers, particularly those using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) or less each month, will experience no increase or even a decrease in their bills.

Fahmi said one of the driving mechanisms behind the reduction is the Time of Use programme, which encourages households to shift energy-intensive activities such as cooking and laundry to off-peak hours, ultimately promoting energy efficiency.

He added that the initiative aligns with the National Energy Transition Roadmap, which targets increased adoption of renewable energy and lower carbon emissions by 2050.

On a separate matter, Fahmi dismissed claims linking newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail to PKR, calling the allegations “entirely false” and “slanderous”.

He was responding to an online infographic and news report alleging that Mohd Khalid had political ties.

“I was quite shocked by the publication of such an inaccurate graphic. I have never seen Datuk Seri Khalid at any party event, meeting or congress. This is very serious slander,” Fahmi said after attending the Kita Madani 2025 Carnival at IWK Eco Park.

PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh also clarified that Mohd Khalid has never been a PKR member nor held any role in the party, and criticised the media outlet responsible for potentially damaging the IGP’s credibility and public trust in national institutions.

The publication has since issued a public apology, stating that the incorrect information was published unintentionally.

Fahmi also underscored the importance of the Malaysian Media Council, saying it could play a crucial role in addressing issues involving journalistic ethics.

He said although the council structure is still being finalised, it is expected to serve as the best platform to handle media related misconduct.

He also addressed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) civil lawsuit against two Telegram channels, Edisi Siasat and Edisi Khas, for allegedly spreading content that undermines public trust and order.

Marking MCMC’s first legal action against a social media platform provider, the High Court has issued an interim injunction to halt further dissemination of the disputed content.

Telegram is expected to present its defence according to legal and human rights principles.

“This is now under civil court consideration. I advise members of the media to refer to MCMC’s official statement,” Fahmi said.