LPG subsidy leakages and degazetted forest reserves in Parliament focus

KUALA LUMPUR: LPG subsidy leakages and the status of degazetted forest reserves since 2018 will dominate today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting according to the published Order Paper.

Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali will ask the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for statistics on recorded LPG subsidy leakage and misappropriation cases.

He will also inquire regarding the ministry’s mitigation plan to ensure compliance with the use of subsidised gas cylinders among small traders.

Chong Zhemin will request clarification from the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability regarding the total area of forest reserves degazetted in Perak since 2018.

Mohd Azizi Abu Naim will ask the Ministry of Works about long-term plans to address landslides and sinkholes along the Gua Musang-Cameron Highlands route.

He will also seek proposals for constructing new road alignments in high-risk areas to improve road safety.

Rodiyah Sapiee will ask the Health Minister to explain the implementation of the Electronic Medical Record system and Comprehensive Care Management System at government health facilities.

She will inquire about their effectiveness in improving service efficiency across healthcare providers.

Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah will ask the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry to clarify the use of mineral resource deposits as strategic assets in diplomatic negotiations.

This question focuses on mitigating geopolitical impacts affecting Malaysia’s global trade relationships.

Datuk Verdon Bahanda will seek clarification from the Works Minister on the current status of the Pan-Borneo Highway project from Kota Kinabalu to Kudat.

His inquiry includes the expected completion timeline for this significant infrastructure development.

After the oral question-and-answer session, the sitting will continue with the resumption of debate on the National Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The session will then proceed with the tabling for second reading of the Government Procurement Bill 2025, Urban Renewal Bill 2025 and Gig Workers Bill 2025.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting, which sits for 24 days from July 21, will adjourn this Thursday. – Bernama