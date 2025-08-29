Palapes cadet death probe: Second autopsy to be conducted tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: A second post-mortem on the late Syamsul Haris is scheduled for tomorrow at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) following the completion of the exhumation and transfer process today.

Lawyer Datuk Naran Singh said the procedure will be carried out by four forensic experts, including one representing the family, Datuk Seri Dr. Bhupinder Singh, Kosmo reported.

“The post-mortem is set for 9am tomorrow because the body (of the deceased) has to be brought back, cleansed, and go through several tests. The process starts this evening, but the autopsy will be conducted tomorrow,” he told reporters outside the Kampung Rinching Hulu Muslim Cemetery earlier today.

Earlier, Syamsul Haris’s grave was exhumed this morning in the presence of family members, legal representatives, police officers, and a forensic team.

The remains were then transported in a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) ambulance to Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 9.37am for further procedures.

Last Wednesday, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin gave assurance that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) would extend complete cooperation throughout the investigation to ensure justice for the deceased.

Syamsul Haris died at Kota Tinggi Hospital on July 28 after training at the Battle Inoculation Shooting Range in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

The 22 year old was buried at Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim Cemetery in Semenyih the following day.

On August 26, the Shah Alam High Court directed the exhumation after his mother Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun filed an application on 19 August.

Her application sought both a second post-mortem and an inquest into her son’s death.