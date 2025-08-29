Polish F-16 jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show: govt

WARSAW: A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.

“Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died,“ Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.

According to a statement from the Polish military, no one on the ground was injured in the crash.

Videos published by Polish media showed the aircraft performing an acrobatic manoeuvre before crashing onto the runway in a ball of fire.

The Radom air show, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Warsaw, is scheduled to take place this weekend - AFP