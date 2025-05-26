KOTA BHARU: The National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) has received applications from over 1,700 couples for the Fertility Treatment Aid and Infertility Advocacy (BuAI) initiative, since its launch in February this year, exceeding the initial target of 1,300 couples.

Its chairperson, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, said in the light of this development, LPPKN plans to seek an additional allocation from the government to meet the growing demand.

“We introduced this programme to help couples facing fertility issues by providing free assistance through a government subsidy of RM2,000, for two cycles of intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatment. As we know, the cost of fertility treatment can be extremely high, sometimes exceeding RM50,000.

“The response so far has exceeded our target, so we will raise this matter with the ministry to request additional funds in the future,” she told reporters after officiating the state-level 2025 Mother’s Day celebration here, today.

At the event, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) scientist Prof Dr Wan Iryani Wan Ismail, who has garnered more than 50 accolades throughout her career, was named the state’s Anugerah Inspirasi Ibu recipient.

Rohani said that, so far, several couples have successfully conceived and are expecting their firstborn by the end of this year.

She advised married couples under the age of 35, who have yet to conceive, not to give up, as they are eligible to receive treatment at four LPPKN Subfertility Clinics and the LPPKN Fertility Clinic (Full Paying Patient), located in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak and Penang.

Meanwhile, Rohani said the 2024 Mother’s Day survey revealed that nine out of ten mothers feel their responsibilities today are far more challenging, compared with the past, due to several factors, such as the cost of living, work demands, financial struggles, and lack of personal time.

“Various initiatives are being implemented by the government, under the National Women’s Policy 2025-2030, and through programmes under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, including Kasih Ibu Tunggal, skills incubator for single mothers, MamaCare, and Wanita Bangkit.

“LPPKN also offers grants to parties interested in conducting research on the challenges faced by young mothers, so that we can better address their needs,” she said.