KUALA LUMPUR: The Legal Profession Qualifying Board (LPQB) needs to be enhanced to ensure it provides quality education and superior service to students, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

According to her, there are emerging issues surrounding elements of transparency and standards under LPQB that need to be addressed, in line with the aspiration of the MADANI government of initiating transformation reforms within the legal system.

“LPQB is the body that determines the future of Malaysia’s law students who are inspired to become qualified advocates and solicitors,” she said when officiating the ‘Dialogue Session: The Future of Legal Education in Malaysia’ here today.

Also present was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran.

Azalina said that she hoped today’s dialogue can serve as a catalyst in assisting the government to come up with new strategies that can create more innovative solutions to improve the quality of legal education in the country.

“I am very much convinced that through the synergistic collaboration between academicians, legal practitioners, stakeholders, and the representatives of the Government of Malaysia, we can possess the ability to form a new concept of legal education for Malaysia and for future generations,” she said.