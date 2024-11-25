LTAT to boost armed forces veterans’ economic status through entrepreneur programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) Hero Entrepreneur Empowerment programme, in which 35 armed forces veterans participated in, is a collective effort of all Defence Ministry agencies to boost the economic status of veterans.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said his ministry will guarantee its support for efforts to ensure veterans are given proper attention and assistance in recognition of their sacrifices.

“Once again, I would like to convey my appreciation to LTAT on successfully organising the programme. It shows LTAT’s continued concern towards the welfare of veterans, even though they no longer contribute to the LTAT.

“This initiative shows LTAT’s deep understanding about the needs of the veteran community and its commitment to support veteran entrepreneurs in achieving maximum potential and strengthening their economic status,” he said in a speech at the launch of the programme here today.

Adly said besides the programme launched today, the Armed Forces Veteran Economic Empowerment programme (PUVET ATM) launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31, 2023 with an initial injection of RM1 million in funds also reflected the government’s commitment towards veteran welfare.

“As a result, a series of 10 PUVET ATM programmes have been organised throughout Peninsular Malaysia and till November 2024, we managed to provide grants from the Rural and Regional Development Ministry to 216 armed forces veterans with a combined value of RM1.08 million under the initiative,” he said.

LTAT chief executive Mohammad Ashraf Md Radzi had earlier said in his speech that the board has formed a strategic partnership with People Systems Consultancy (PSC), an agency with wide experience in training and guiding entrepreneurs to organise the programme.

“Throughout a period of six months, participants will follow the comprehensive capacity development programme containing integrated entrepreneurial training modules, mentor-mentee guidance sessions, online learning and mastering financial literacy.

“The first phase of the programme started with a three-day intensive training from Nov 22 to 24, where participants from various business fields showed extraordinary enthusiasm and determination,” he added.