LTSAH runway expected to resume operations this Monday

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (LTSAH) runway, closed since last Nov 29 due to flooding in Kota Setar, is expected to reopen and resume operations this Monday.

Sultan Abdul Halim Airport manager Ikram Alif Mansoor expressed optimism about reopening the runway but emphasised that safety remains the top priority.

“We have announced the runway closure until tomorrow and will strive to reopen it as soon as possible. However, if necessary, we may extend the closure by one or two more days before operations can resume.

“Cleaning works are ongoing and equipment repairs are being carried out. The primary focus now is to clean critical areas, particularly the landing zones for aircraft, which have been cleaned,“ he told reporters today.

He was met after briefing Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan on the situation at the airport due to the floods.

Ikram Alif said the airport team is currently conducting tests to assess and evaluate the damage caused by the flood, though no major damages have been detected so far.

“The runway stretches 2.7 kilometres, and during the flood, it was submerged under 50 centimetres of water. The taxiway experienced flooding of up to 80 centimetres, while the apron area was under four centimetres of water.

“During the runway closure, many flights had to be cancelled. On average, 20 to 24 flights are arriving and departing daily from Alor Setar. We will make a final decision tomorrow, and the respective airlines will decide whether to allow their aircraft to resume operations in and out of Alor Setar,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ikram said discussions will be held with the State Agriculture, Plantation, and Transportation Committee chairman Dzowahir Ab Ghani to find solutions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Last Nov 29, Malaysia Airports announced the temporary closure of the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport runway due to worsening flood conditions in Kota Setar.

