Sultan Abdul Halim Airport runway temporarily closed

ALOR SETAR: Due to rising floodwater in Alor Setar, Malaysia Airport issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (AOR) today and the runway is temporarily closed.

Malaysia Airport said, however, the airport terminal remains open.

“All passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information for travels to and from AOR. Stay tuned for further updates and please travel safely,“ it said.

