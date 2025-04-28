PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu have reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting the unity of the Ummah (Muslims) and upholding the core principles of Islam.

In a joint statement issued following their meeting here today, both leaders stressed that global issues, including the longstanding Palestinian conflict, should be resolved through peaceful means with full respect for international law and United Nations resolutions.

“Anwar and Muizzu also addressed critical international issues, particularly the ongoing conflicts affecting Muslims across the world and the dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar due to the devastating earthquake.

“Both leaders also highlighted the importance of a just and lasting solution to the challenges in bringing peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

Muizzu, who arrived yesterday for a four-day official visit to Malaysia, was earlier accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex here.

This marks Muizzu’s maiden visit to Malaysia since assuming the presidency in November 2023, following an invitation from Anwar.

Anwar and Muizzu also expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming their commitment to reject terrorism and bring all perpetrators to justice.

“Both sides also agreed to continue sharing information and best practices to address the challenges posed by terrorism, and other traditional and non-traditional threats,” the statement added.

The leaders further discussed the importance of fostering people-to-people connections and mutual understanding, including enhancing cooperation between higher education institutions in Malaysia and the Maldives.

They reaffirmed their commitment to creating more opportunities and a supportive environment for students, particularly through the relaxation of visa regimes, to pursue higher education in each other’s country.

Both leaders also acknowledged the ongoing success of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) in strengthening bilateral ties.