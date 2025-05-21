KUALA LUMPUR: The involvement of the Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuclear Malaysia) in the five-day Non-destructive Testing (NDT) expert mission conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Myanmar from April 28 to May 2 showcases the country’s capabilities in providing technical experts of international standards in nuclear technology.

Nuclear Malaysia said that its involvement in the mission made Malaysia an active contributor to the safety of the global nuclear technology based infrastructure and left a significant positive impact on the country in terms of recognition of technical expertise and exposure, and strengthens its role as IAEA’s strategic partner.

The mission was also part of the international commitment towards the post-disaster safety of infrastructure following the earthquake that hit Myanmar on March 28.

“Experienced IAEA experts Dr Mohd Noorul Ikhsan Mohamed (Malaysia), Nor Azreen Masenwat (Malaysia) and Abel Domato Jayo (Spain), as well as a technical officer from the IAEA headquarters Gerardo Maghella Seminario were part of the mission.

“They used various NDT techniques including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Infrared Thermography, Rebound Hammer, Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity (UPV) and Rebar Locator to assess the true conditions of building structures affected by the earthquake,” the agency said.

The approach enables comprehensive inspections without damaging the original structure and is vital in determining the safety level and suitability for continuous usage, especially after a disaster.

“According to the IAEA, the mission aimed to identify the gaps in local capacity in post-disaster rehabilitation and to strengthen Myanmar’s capability in NDT technology in line with international standards.

“Such assessments are part of the IAEA’s continuous initiatives in countries like Mexico (2017), Albania (2019), Ecuador (2023), Turkiye (2024) and Syria (2024),” the agency said.

Nuclear Malaysia also stressed that the involvement of academics and technical experts from local universities and agencies strengthened the mission objectives, making the collaboration a model for international cooperation in tackling post-disaster civil engineering challenges effectively and sustainably.