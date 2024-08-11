M’sia to stay ahead of emerging technologies to maintain workforce competitiveness - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation are rapidly reshaping the global workforce, and in this new landscape, Malaysia’s ability to stay ahead of these trends will be key to maintaining its competitive edge on the world stage.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf emphasised that for the country to succeed, it must not only adapt to these changes but also take a leadership role in shaping them by fostering a workforce equipped with the skills that will define Malaysia’s future economy.

“As we prepare for the future, we must cultivate a mindset within our workforce that embodies the principles of learning, unlearning, and relearning.

“This is the key to thriving in an ever-evolving environment where upskilling and reskilling must remain at the forefront of our efforts,” he said in his speech at the Human Resources Development Awards 2024 (HRD Awards), here yesterday.

Also present at the ceremony were Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) chairman Datuk Abu Huraira Abu Yazid, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus.

Fadillah expressed his satisfaction that many organisations that have have risen to the challenge by investing in their employees’ development, and in doing so, strengthening Malaysia’s economic resilience and enhancing its global standing.

He highlighted that Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), through HRD Corp, has played an instrumental role in facilitating this transformation and was proud of the initiatives rolled out in 2024 that further support industries in enhancing their human capital development efforts.

“Notably, the enhancements to HRD Corp’s Allowable Cost Matrix (ACM) reflect our commitment to providing high-quality and accessible training.

“With more flexible course formats and higher claimable rates, these will better align Malaysia’s training ecosystem with global best practices,” he said.

On the awards, he said that they provided an opportunity to recognise organisations that have led the charge in human resources innovation.

These companies are not only improving their workforce capabilities but also setting new standards for talent development, and in turn, demonstrates Malaysia’s leadership within the ASEAN region, he added.

A total of 36 awards celebrating excellence across diverse categories including the prestigious Human Resources Minister Awards, HRD Corp Awards, Excellence Awards, and one very special Recognition Award in Learning and Development were presented to celebrate the dedication, innovation, and impact, where each recipient represents the future of Malaysia’s human resource landscape.