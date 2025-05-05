BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: As the designated country coordinator for ASEAN Plus Three Cooperation in Information and Media, Malaysia has urged all ASEAN member states to put forward strategic and collaborative initiatives to advance regional media cooperation.

Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, in his presentation at the 22nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Responsible for Information (SOMRI) and Related Meetings, revealed that no projects have been implemented to date under the ASEAN Plus Three Work Plan on Cooperation Through Information and Media (2018–2025).

“We encourage all ASEAN State Members to take advantage of this support mechanism by proposing impactful and collaborative projects.

“Let us explore project opportunities that could strengthen media capacity, promote digital transformation and deepen cooperation with our Plus Three partners,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said ASEAN-China cooperation has completed eight projects based on the strategic framework that was established under the ASEAN-China Cooperation, Work Plan on Enhancing ASEAN-China Cooperation through Information and Media 2018-2025.

Among the projects completed were, 2024 ‘ASEAN Partners’ Media Cooperation Forum, The 6th ASEAN-China Media Week and 2024 ASEAN-China Internet Spring Festival Gala.

This includes Audio-Visual Program Dubbing and Broadcasting Project, led by Guangxi Radio and Television, together with RTM Malaysia, Cambodia’s national television, and Vietnam Television.

“The Work Plan on Enhancing ASEAN-China Cooperation through Information and Media was extended to the year 2025. This was endorsed at the 20th SOMRI and 16th AMRI in September 2023 in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“The extension helps align this work plan with other major ASEAN documents, including the ASCC Blueprint 2025 and the ASEAN Communication Master Plan II,“ he said.

Mohamad Fauzi said ASEAN and China at the 27th ASEAN-China Summit in October 2024 issued joint statements calling for closer people-to-people ties and stronger media cooperation, including content sharing, co-productions, and countering disinformation.

He said ASEAN and China, in a separate joint statements from the summit, reaffirmed their commitment to building a sustainable digital ecosystem by promoting infrastructure, 5G, AI, digital security, and inclusive digital transformation across sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fauzi, in his intervention, announced that the 4th Meeting of the ASEAN Task Force on Fake News (ASEAN TFFN) will be held virtually on July 23, while the 10th SOMRI Working Group on Information, Media and Training (10th SOMRI WG-IMT) is scheduled to take place from Oct 5 to 8, this year, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Earlier, the SOMRI Plenary Session began with welcoming remarks by Brunei’s Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Governance Division, Prime Ministers Office Ajman Meludin.

In his speech, Ajman said the theme ‘MAJU-Media Advancing Joint Understanding: Transforming Media’s Role in Advancing Cooperation and Mutual Understanding in ASEAN’, reflect the grouping intent to affirm the purpose of SOMRI while adapting to the current global and geopolitical landscape.

“So far, we have made significant progress such as refining the rule of law, enhancing the capacity of journalists, supporting government efforts in digital transformation, and ensuring inclusive and safe information exchange has be made so far.

“Therefore, in this SOMRI, I seek your kind views and inputs for productive discussions under this theme, which we hope will not just have a profound impact on this year’s outcomes but also be another milestone for SOMRI to build on in the future,“ he said.

The session also saw the handover of the SOMRI chair from Vietnam to Brunei.

Mohamad Fauzi is leading the Malaysian delegation to SOMRI, held here from May 5 to 6.

Also included in the Malaysian delegation are Information Department (JaPen) Communications and Community Development Service Division director Muhammad Najmi Mustapha and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Head of International Affairs Division Norhani Mohamad Adzhar.

The delegation also include MCMC Director II (ASEAN and Bilateral) Fatin Nabiha Ab Aziz, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Executive Editor for International News Service Mohd Shukri Ishak; Deputy Director, Policy and Research at RTM Reza Shahriman Othman as well as other high-ranking officials from the Communications Ministry and its agencies.

The two-day SOMRI began prior to the 17th AMRI which will officially open on May 7. The Malaysian delegation to AMRI will be led by Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Tomorrow, SOMRI will continue with the 8th SOMRI Plus Three (China, Japan and South Korea) and 5th SOMRI Plus Japan Meeting.