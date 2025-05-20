A local man was arrested after being found with a phony driving license that fraudulently covered three different vehicle classes.

He admitted purchasing it online for RM2,700.

ALSO READ: Foreign driving licence conversion to end on May 19 - JPJ

According to a Facebook post by the Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Ampang Jaya District Police Traffic Department, during an anti-drunk driving operation named ‘Op Mabuk’ on Jalan Pandan Utama last Saturday (May 17), officers stopped a motorcycle rider for routine checks.

“As with all roadblocks, anyone stopped by the police is required to show their identification card and driving license.

“The individual presented driving licenses for classes B2, D, and E — covering light motorcycles, cars, and trucks.

“However, when the police conducted further verification using the MCOPS device and the Road Transport Department system, they found no records matching the license numbers shown.

“The individual admitted that the driving licenses had been purchased through a social media application for RM2,700.00,” the post read.

“The individual was then brought to the Police Station at the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of IPD Ampang Jaya for further action. The case is being investigated under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for possessing a fake driving license.

“If found guilty, the individual may face a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not exceeding RM20,000, or imprisonment for not less than 1 year and not more than 5 years, or both.

“The public is advised not to be easily deceived by or trust advertisements or sales of identification documents such as driving licenses on social media applications.

“Police conduct thorough checks, and if caught with fake documents, offenders will be arrested and prosecuted in court,” the authorities warned.