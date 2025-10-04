M’sians detained by Israel released, flown to Istanbul

PETALING JAYA: Twenty-three Malaysians who were among the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) group to Gaza and detained by Israeli forces have been released and flown to Istanbul on a special flight from Turkiye, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

In a live broadcast on his social media platforms, Anwar described the development as “very pleasant news”, crediting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government for securing their freedom through diplomatic negotiations.

“I have just received confirmation from President Erdogan. Through his National Security Adviser Dr Ibrahim Kalin, and with the full cooperation of the Turkish government, the release of our citizens has been secured.”

Anwar said the group has been flown out of Ramon Airport in southern Israel and would stay in Istanbul for 24 to 36 hours for medical checks and trauma assessments before returning home.

“Alhamdulillah, the 23 are now en route. God willing, they will return to Malaysia tomorrow night or the day after.”

He said the breakthrough followed lengthy diplomatic efforts involving multiple parties, including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Anwar added that he had also spoken with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad

Al-Thani and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

He revealed that three Malaysians had initially resisted signing Israel’s expulsion order but later agreed after consultations so that “all could return together”.

He added that the delicate coordination was overseen by Ibrahim Kalin in Ankara, working closely with Malaysian officials in Turkiye.

Anwar commended the detainees for their resilience and sacrifice.

“They contributed greatly in awakening hundreds of millions around the world. We salute their resilience and their sacrifice,” he said.

He added that the flotilla mission had exposed Israel’s refusal to allow even humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“This regime not only attacks what it labels as resistance groups, which we regard as the liberation movement for Palestine and Gaza, but also blocks humanitarian efforts.

“Only a cruel and uncivilised regime would act in such a manner. A civilised nation would at the very least allow food, medicine and aid to reach the people.”

On the broader Middle East peace process, Anwar said while the latest initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump had gained international support, Malaysia’s endorsement remains conditional pending guarantees for Palestinian freedom and independence.

He said Malaysia’s position would remain aligned with Arab and Islamic nations as well as Hamas, which has set four conditions – cessation of attacks, liberation of Palestine and Gaza, the opening of humanitarian corridors and the release of all detainees.

“For now, my full attention is focused on ensuring our citizens return home safely.”

Anwar added that the humanitarian mission had raised awareness among millions worldwide.

More than 500 activists from 44 countries, including Malaysia, took part in the mission as a show of solidarity and in an effort to break the Israeli blockade.

The GSF vessels were sailing towards Gaza when they were intercepted by Israeli forces.

The Foreign Ministry earlier said all 23 Malaysians in the GSF group had been detained and would be repatriated through a third country.