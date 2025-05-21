MA63: Sarawak outlines two top priorities in negotiations

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has outlined two key demands under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as its top priorities in negotiations with the federal government.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations), Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, said among the current top priorities is the need to expedite discussions on the Special Grant formula under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

She said Sarawak is also looking into the matter of increasing the number of parliamentary seats of Sarawak in the House of Representatives, to better reflect the spirit and intent of the MA63.

“These issues have been brought up regularly by the Sarawak government through official meetings and negotiation platforms, including the Mesyuarat Majlis Tindakan Pelaksanaan Perjanjian Malaysia 1963.

“The Sarawak government remains committed to ensuring that the rights and entitlements of the State are fully upheld in accordance with the Federal Constitution, MA63 and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report,” she said during the question-and-answer session at the Sarawak State Assembly sitting today.

Sharifah Hasidah was responding to a question from Lidam Assan (GPS-Katibas) on the current negotiation status of MA63 for Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Sharifah Hasidah said the Sarawak government has partially resolved matters in respect of the Financial Review under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

She said in this regard, as an interim arrangement, the federal government has agreed to increase the amount of the Special Grant for Sarawak from RM300 million to RM600 million for a period of five years.

“Nevertheless, the Sarawak Government strongly urges that negotiations on the Special Grant formula be expedited, in the spirit of partnership and in recognition of Sarawak’s constitutional rights under the Federal Constitution and the MA63,” she added.