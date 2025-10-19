Malaysia gets favourable sepak takraw draw for 2025 SEA Games

THE national men’s sepak takraw squad received a favourable draw for the 2025 SEA Games regu event.

Malaysia was placed in Group A alongside Laos and Vietnam for the men’s regu competition.

Hosts Thailand join Indonesia and Singapore in Group B of the same event.

For the men’s regu team event, Malaysia will compete in Group A with Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

The women’s regu team faces a tougher challenge against Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia in a round-robin format.

In the women’s team event, Malaysia is drawn in Group B with Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The men’s quadrant event sees Malaysia in Group B with Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Brunei and Vietnam.

Malaysia’s women’s quadrant team will compete against Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia.

Malaysia secured four silver and four bronze medals in sepak takraw during the previous SEA Games edition. – Bernama