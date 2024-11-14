MACC: Another company director remanded over fake foreign workers quota documents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded another company director, on suspicion of submitting documents with false details, regarding the application of a foreign worker quota worth RM1.1mil for Human Resources Ministry approval.

The five-day remand order, until Nov 18, was issued by Magistrate Wan Noora Nisa Ngadirin, after the MACC made the application at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court this morning.

According to a source, the woman, who is in her 40s, was arrested around 5 pm yesterday, after she appeared to record a statement at the Selangor MACC office.

“The suspect is believed to have conspired to submit two applications, for a total of 600 foreign workers, in 2023, despite the fact that the labour supply for the proposed project did not exist.

“These two applications involved a levy payment of approximately RM 1.1 million,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest, and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On Nov 12, it was reported that the MACC had remanded a Bangladeshi company director with a Datuk title, in connection with the same case, until Nov 17.