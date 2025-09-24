MACC arrests 12, including seven enforcement officers, in counter setting syndicate probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested another 12 individuals, including seven enforcement officers, on suspicion of corruption related to the Counter Setting syndicate.

According to sources, the syndicate allegedly aided the entry of Indonesian nationals into the country.

All those arrested worked at the Sea Entry and Exit Checkpoints at the Pasir Gudang Ferry Terminal, Muar Ferry Terminal and Melaka Ferry Terminal.

The suspects, comprising 10 men and two women aged between their 20s and 50s, were detained in Johor and Penang yesterday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the enforcement officers allegedly received over RM490,000 in bribes from agents and runners, who were also arrested during this operation.

They are suspected to be connected to a syndicate smuggling foreign nationals using the Counter Setting modus operandi at sea entry points from 2024 until early 2025.

The sources added that the MACC also seized various assets, including about RM50,000 in cash and 71 million in Indonesian currency.

Authorities also confiscated a Toyota Vellfire valued at around RM115,000 and an Italjet Dragster motorcycle worth about RM30,000.

The MACC has also applied to freeze 25 bank accounts belonging to 13 individuals, totalling RM1.2 million.

Two suspects have been remanded for six days until September 29, while 10 others have been remanded for five days until September 28.

The remand orders followed an application by the MACC at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court today.

Yesterday, the Johor MACC conducted operations in Johor and Penang under Operation Setting in collaboration with the graftbusters Intelligence Division.

Johor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin at Hamim confirmed the arrests and said two other suspects had been released on MACC bail.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) and Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama