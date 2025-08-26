MACC arrests Penang government director for alleged RM4,000 graft

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a government department director today on suspicion of misusing her position to recommend her husband’s company for a food and beverage supply contract.

According to a MACC source, the woman in her fifties was arrested around 11 pm at the Penang MACC office after appearing to provide her statement.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the suspect is believed to have misused her position while serving as an officer in North Seberang Perai near here by recommending a company owned by her husband involving supplying food and drink worth about four thousand ringgit,“ he said.

The source added that the suspect has been remanded today following her arrest.

Penang MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest when contacted by reporters.

He stated that the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and will be charged on Thursday. – Bernama