MACC awaits AGC decision on Ismail Sabri charges as RM169 million forfeited

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is awaiting the Attorney-General’s Chambers decision on whether to proceed with charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the decision to prosecute rests entirely with the AGC.

“I am just waiting for the Attorney-General to decide whether the case will proceed to indictment or not, that’s all,“ he said at the MACC’s 58th Anniversary Celebration.

“It’s up to him, but for asset recovery, we have done our job and all the assets in question have been recovered.”

The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court earlier ordered cash exceeding RM169 million belonging to Ismail Sabri to be forfeited to the Government of Malaysia.

Judge Suzana Hussin ruled on the forfeiture after MACC deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court that no third party had come forward to claim the property.

The court previously recorded that Ismail Sabri and his former political secretary Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus did not file any objection to MACC’s application.

The third-party gazette notice was published on September 22, but no claims were submitted.

The MACC filed the forfeiture application on July 7 under Section 41(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

Investigators determined the cash kept by Mohammad Anuar belonged to Ismail Sabri and was related to an offence under Section 36(2) of the same act.

The forfeited amount includes RM14,772,150, SG$6,132,350, USD1,461,400, CHF3 million, EUR12,164,150, JPY363,000,000, GBP£50,250, NZ$44,600, AED34,750,000 and AUD352,850.

MACC also seized 16 kilogrammes of pure gold bars estimated to be worth RM7 million during investigations.

The seizures followed searches at residences and premises believed to be safe houses after the arrest of four of Ismail Sabri’s senior officers last February.

Ismail Sabri was previously called several times by the MACC to give testimony regarding his asset declaration. – Bernama