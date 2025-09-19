MACC chief cites poor governance in Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment

SEPANG: The controversy surrounding Kampung Sungai Baru’s redevelopment stems from inadequate risk understanding and poor governance according to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He highlighted that urban planning issues persist due to ineffective approaches that ultimately burden local communities.

Azam stated that residents might not have fully comprehended the risks when agreeing to land redevelopment proposals.

He emphasised that insufficient understanding combined with weak governance leads to public suffering.

Azam referenced research presented at the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Research Conference that identified corruption risks in Malaysia’s land use planning processes.

He called for reviewing existing legislation like the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 to meet modern development demands.

The MACC chief advocated for adopting new technology and artificial intelligence to prevent future land development disputes.

Azam noted that residents often focus on compensation offers without understanding long-term implications.

The Sultan of Selangor recently decreed that the redevelopment must prioritize Malay interests while modernizing the area.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the royal decree as aligning with the government’s commitment to balanced development. – Bernama