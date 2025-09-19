PM Anwar visits Sabah to assess disaster damage after floods and landslides

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Sabah this afternoon to survey the aftermath of recent disasters in the state.

He is assessing the damage from deadly floods and landslides that have claimed 14 lives so far.

Anwar was received at the airport by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, deputy chief ministers, and state Cabinet ministers.

Upon arrival, Anwar was briefed on the situation by Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong at the Tanjung Aru International Airport briefing room.

The Prime Minister’s schedule includes a visit to the site of a major landslide in Country Heights, Penampang.

He will also inspect temporary relief centres at SK St. Paul Kolopis, Penampang and Kampung Sarapung.

Anwar is expected to conclude his one-day visit by inspecting landslide damage at the Gaya Teacher Education Institute in Kota Kinabalu.

He will return to Kuala Lumpur after completing his assessment of the disaster-affected areas. – Bernama