Woman killed, two injured after tree crushes tent at Janda Baik campsite

KUANTAN: A woman was killed and two others were injured when a tree fell on their tent at the Pulau Santap campsite in Janda Baik early this morning.

Firefighters from the Bentong station were mobilised to the scene following an emergency call at 7.56 am.

They arrived at 8.45 am and found a tent at the campsite had been crushed by a fallen tree.

A 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were injured.

The victim’s body was handed to the police for further action, while the other two, a man and a child, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ten Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department personnel and six members of the Janda Baik Volunteer Fire Brigade were involved in the operation. – Bernama