PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s scheduled session with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today has been moved to tomorrow.

The Bera MP was supposed to have his statement recorded for the fifth time but did not attend the session as planned.

According to New Straits Times, an MACC source confirmed the postponement when contacted, stating, “We have been informed that Ismail Sabri will not be coming today.

The time (for the questioning session tomorrow) has yet to be confirmed.”

No further details were provided regarding the ongoing probe.

ALSO READ: MACC will look into all information linked to Ismail Sabri’s case - Azam Baki

On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the case, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in various currencies and 16 kg of gold bars in a ‘safehouse’ during a raid.

The MACC has also frozen 13 bank accounts to assist in the investigation.

Ismail Sabri had previously given a statement to the MACC in January last year regarding the use of RM700 million for government publicity during his administration.

On Feb 10 this year, he submitted his asset declaration before his statement was recorded on Feb 19.