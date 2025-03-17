SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has given its assurance and commitment to look into any information linked to the investigation into former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki said this meant that the investigation would not stop at corrupt practices, power abuse, money laundering and the discovery of cash and gold bars valued at RM177 million, adding that the investigation was proceeding smoothly.

“If an issue comes up, I guarantee that the MACC will continue to investigate,” he told reporters after receiving his appointment letter as an adjunct professor at Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) Accounting Research Institute from UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin here today.

Azam also said that recording of statements would continue as there were many things that needed to be asked and answered by the ninth prime minister, adding that the investigation was not focused on issues regarding the procurement and expenditure of funds to promote Keluarga Malaysia but on new information based on intelligence gathered, including documents opened related to assets declared by Ismail Sabri.

“Besides this, he (Ismail Sabri) also needs to answer about corruption issues linked and allegations against him to assist in the investigation,” he added.

Ismail Sabri spent almost seven hours today having his statement recorded at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, following six-hour stints on Thursday and Friday.

The former prime minister had been categorised as a case suspect previously after several witnesses were called up to provide their statements regarding the discovery of almost RM170 million in cash and 16 kilogrammes of gold bars in a safe house uncovered by an MACC raid.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.