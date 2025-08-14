Malaysia boosts regional expansion for local films and animation IPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is enhancing regional cooperation to expand the reach of Malaysia’s creative intellectual properties (IPs), including films and animation, into ASEAN markets.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that Finas is actively forming strategic partnerships to facilitate Malaysian creative IPs in high-potential markets like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

“We’ve seen how Upin & Ipin received tremendous response in Indonesia. Several local films have also successfully penetrated markets like Vietnam and Cambodia,” he said.

Fahmi added that these efforts will be intensified to create more opportunities for local creative industry players.

He made these remarks at the Riuh Hangout 2025 event organised by MyCreative Ventures, following the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which highlights the creative economy as a key growth driver.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa were also present.

Fahmi explained that Finas and MyCreative Ventures will not only provide funding but also facilitate collaborations between animation creators and corporate banking institutions.

“We want to foster synergy between the corporate banking sector and the creative industry in terms of financing,” he said.

He noted that licensing and distribution matters will be handled by Finas to streamline the process.

This initiative aligns with the 13MP’s focus on boosting the creative economy through export market expansion and global competitiveness.

Further details on the initiative will be presented during Fahmi’s winding-up speech in Parliament on Aug 20. - Bernama