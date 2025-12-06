MACC nabs four for alleged NGO fund misappropriation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested four individuals, including three committee members of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), on suspicion of conspiring to misappropriate funds belonging to the NGO where they work.

According to a source, the suspects—two men and two women in their 30s—were arrested between 4 pm and 7 pm yesterday when they came to give their statements at the MACC office in Melaka.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were believed to have committed the offence between 2015 and 2025. They are suspected of conspiring with the NGO chairman, who abused power and misappropriated funds for personal gain,” the source said.

Following the arrests, the MACC seized RM900,000 in cash, jewellery, nine land lots located in Melaka, Penang and Selangor, and four residential units in Melaka. Fourteen accounts—eight belonging to individuals and six to companies—with a total balance of about RM5 million were also frozen.

Magistrate Nur Afiqah Radhiah Zainurin today granted a seven-day remand order until next Tuesday for all suspects, following an application made by the MACC at the Melaka Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin@Hamim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.