MACC nabs two including assemblyman in Sabah mining licence probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two individuals with the title ‘Datuk’ on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM200,000, in connection with the issuance of mining licences in Sabah.

According to sources, the two men, in their 30s and 60s, were detained at 9.45 am and 11.50 am today when they turned up to give their statements at the Sabah MACC office in Kota Kinabalu and the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, respectively.

“The two suspects, a businessman and an assemblyman, are believed to have committed the offences between 2023 and 2024.

“Preliminary investigations found that both individuals solicited and accepted bribes amounting to RM200,000 in connection with facilitating mining licence applications in the state,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the businessman was released on bail of RM100,000, (with a deposit of RM10,000) in two sureties, after his statement was recorded.

The assemblyman, whose statement was also taken, was released on bail of RM50,000 in one surety, he added.