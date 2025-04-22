KUALA LUMPUR: The forensic analysis report on 10 new video recordings linked to an alleged corruption scandal involving several Sabah state assemblymen over mineral mining licensing is expected to be completed soon.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said a detailed analysis was currently being conducted on all 10 video recordings.

“I expect the report to be ready soon as the forensic team is carrying out a thorough examination of all 10 recordings,” he said at a press conference after attending the 11th Certified Integrity Officers Convocation 2025 at Dewan Tun Dr Ismail, World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

He said eight individuals had so far been called to give their statements, including a new case involving allegations linking the Speaker of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya.

Azam had earlier stated that MACC’s forensic lab was analysing the 10 latest videos related to the case and he had instructed that the analysis be expedited.

He said analysis of eight earlier videos revealed elements of enhancement, editing and other alterations, rendering them lacking in credibility as evidence and therefore inadmissible in court.

According to Azam, the 10 new videos are longer in duration but must be reviewed for signs of editing, frame breaks, doctoring, and superimposition, with attention also paid to the accompanying audio.

Last year, a news portal reported on several video recordings allegedly showing state assemblymen receiving hundreds of thousands of ringgit in exchange for supporting a company’s project application in a state.

On the progress of Op Sky, which involves a corruption and money laundering syndicate linked to bank officers and financial consultancy firms, Azam said the investigation papers would be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor next week.

“The investigation papers for Op Sky have been completed and are being finalised. They are expected to be submitted to the DPP for review next week,” he said.

In the Op Sky operation conducted in January, MACC successfully dismantled a corruption and money laundering ring involving financial consultancy firms and bank officers at several financial institutions.

The operation, led by MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering Division in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals in raids at 24 locations, including homes and offices in the Klang Valley.

To date, 27 individuals have been arrested, comprising 18 bank officers, eight staff from the involved consultancy firms, and one member of the public. All were later released on MACC bail.

During the operation, MACC seized about 4,000 documents and froze 98 bank accounts involving over RM17 million.