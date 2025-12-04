MACC opens operations room for Ayer Kuning by-election

IPOH: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today opened an operations room for the public to channel information and complaints of corrupt acts and power abuse in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

It said in a statement that the operations room at the MACC Perak branch in Bandar Meru Raya will be open around the clock from today until April 26.

“The people can also channel their complaints via email to aduan.prk.N48@sprm.gov.my or contact 019-6002041/01133209935/05-5267000 (ext 163),” it added.

The MACC also reminded all candidates and political parties to not engage in activities that violate election laws and regulations in line with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on Feb 22.

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 26 for polling and April 22 for early voting.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election will see a three-cornered fight involving candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM)

BN is represented by Tapah UMNO division secretary Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, 54, while PN is fielding Tapah PN chairman Abd Muhaimin Malek, 44, with PSM represented by its deputy secretary-general Bawani KS, 40.