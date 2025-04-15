KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad described Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as a big-hearted leader - one who consistently placed the nation’s interests above all else.

Reflecting on the early days of their acquaintance, Tun Dr Mahathir shared that he had known Tun Abdullah, who is fondly referred to as Pak Lah, long before his premiership.

“I still remember our first meeting. It was at a supermarket in 1968. So, I’ve known Tun Abdullah for a very long time,” he told reporters when met after paying his last respects to the country’s 5th Prime Minister during the lying-in-state at Masjid Negara (National Mosque) today.

Tun Dr Mahathir said that after he stepped down as the country’s 4th Prime Minister in 2003, Tun Abdullah, who was then his deputy, took over the country’s leadership and went on to achieve a historic victory in the 11th General Election.

“When Tun Abdullah became Prime Minister, he led the 2004 General Election campaign and secured the most resounding victory in the nation’s history - winning nearly 90 per cent of the vote for Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said.

Tun Dr Mahathir noted that Tun Abdullah had faced numerous challenges and pressures throughout his tenure, which ultimately led to a decline in performance during the 12th General Election in 2008.

“However, when the results were not favourable, he didn’t hesitate to step down. He did so without causing any turmoil and gracefully handed over the leadership to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who was then the Deputy Prime Minister.

“This is the tradition we uphold in Malaysia. When it’s time to retire, we step aside respectfully and make way for our successors. If we continue this practice, Insya-Allah, Malaysia will remain a peaceful nation. Tun Abdullah set a noble example in this regard,” he said.

Tun Dr Mahathir also described the late statesman as a symbol of wise and dignified leadership - an example to be emulated for the sake of the country’s continued stability and harmony.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire family of the late Tun Abdullah. I believe they will find the strength to endure this loss. Such is the nature of life - every living soul shall one day return to the Creator,” he said.

Tun Abdullah passed away peacefully at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday. He will be laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum near the National Mosque after Zohor prayers today.