Michelle Yeoh pays last respects at Pak Lah’s funeral

PETALING JAYA: Oscar-winning actress and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, was seen attending the funeral of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, at the National Mosque earlier today.

Dressed respectfully in long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, a headscarf, and glasses, Yeoh’s appearance and attire drew praise from Malaysians online for her modesty and cultural sensitivity.

“Thank you, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, for coming dressed modestly in a long-sleeved outfit and a long headscarf,” wrote one netizen.

“Modest and very mindful of the dress code etiquette when attending a funeral at the mosque — even wore socks. Well done, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh,” said user @ernaniii.

“It’s touching that Michelle Yeoh still remembers and honors Malaysian leaders, even though she’s now considered a popular Hollywood star,” commented @benerwan.