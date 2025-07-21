MACC probes RM180m data centre graft case, 20 more witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will call up 20 more witnesses as part of its probe into a corruption case linked to a RM180 million data centre construction project tender in Johor.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed that statements from 12 individuals have already been recorded.

Three suspects—a project manager and two company directors—remain under remand, while a female suspect was released after her remand order expired.

“So far, there have been no new arrests in this case,“ Zainul said when contacted.

Earlier reports revealed shocking details, including an attempt by one suspect to burn nearly RM1 million in cash during an MACC raid under Op Ways.

Officers discovered the money in flames at a Petaling Jaya residence.

Further searches uncovered RM7.5 million in cash hidden in pillow boxes, along with luxury watches and jewellery.

The case involves a contract manager, his wife, and two others detained in the Klang Valley. - Bernama