MACC questions Ismail Sabri for second straight day

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was questioned for a second consecutive day by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as part of an investigation into corruption and money laundering.

Ismail Sabri spent about six hours at the MACC headquarters here today, where he provided his statement in two sessions.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Ismail Sabri was cooperating with them in the investigation.

“He is cooperating with the recording officers, but I cannot disclose the content of his statement,” he said briefly when contacted today.

Azam said the recording of Ismail Sabri’s statement was concluded this evening and will resume on Monday (March 17).

“We have postponed it until Monday due to his scheduled programme in Bera, Pahang,” he added.

Ismail Sabri arrived at the MACC headquarters at 8.46 am before leaving at 12.30 pm for Friday prayers. As he exited, the Bera MP rolled down his car window halfway and waved to media personnel.

Ismail Sabri returned to the MACC office at 3.25 pm and left the compound in his vehicle at 5.42 pm.

Ismail Sabri is being investigated over corruption and money laundering related to the expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

On March 3, Azam said that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the case.

This follows the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash in various currencies and 16 kilogrammes of gold bars in a safe house during an MACC raid.

The MACC has also reportedly frozen 13 bank accounts to assist in the investigation.

Ismail Sabri had previously given a statement to the MACC in January last year regarding the use of RM700 million for government publicity during his administration.

On Feb 10 this year, he submitted his asset declaration before his statement was recorded on Feb 19.

Ismail Sabri was initially scheduled to appear on March 5 to provide his statement but was unable to do so due to health issues and was issued a medical certificate.

He gave his statement yesterday after his medical leave ended on March 12.

Earlier, the media reported that the MACC had recorded statements from 32 witnesses and detained four former aides of Ismail Sabri in connection with the investigation.