MACC rearrests, remands ex-MBI COO: Azam Baki

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) rearrested and remanded the former chief operating officer (COO) for Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) in its ongoing probe into projects involving the state entity.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told reporters that the magistrate had issued a seven-day remand order against the suspect to aid the commission’s investigations.

The former COO, he said, was initially remanded for a day after being arrested.

“But we arrested him again today and obtained a remand order,“ he was quoted as saying by FMT.

Additionally, Azam said MACC’s probe will delve into 20 projects involving MBI following information its officers received that some people involved in these projects were bribed.

However, he stopped short of identifying the said projects.

Azam also confirmed that the projects were not linked to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Four individuals were arrested by the MACC last week on suspicion of corrupt practices related to sand mining concessions in Selangor.

The three other individuals arrested include a businessman, a 46-year-old female employee at a sand mining company, and a 43-year-old man who works as a driver.

