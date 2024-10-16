MACC re-arrests businessmen linked to politician under Selangor MBI probe

PETALING JAYA: A businessman who was remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last Thursday over alleged corruption involving the Menteri Besar Incorporated (Selangor MBI) was rearrested, today.

According to Berita Harian, MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest but refused to elaborate on the matter further.

It is learnt via sources close to the investigations, the said individual was re-arrested after the remand order for the first case expired.

ALSO READ: MACC raids two more safe houses linked to politician

“The investigating officer decided to re-arrest the businessman following information that he might be involved in another corruption case.

“The second case is also related to MBI, but involves other projects under it,“ a MACC source was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

The businessman was among four individuals arrested by the MACC last week on suspicion of corrupt practices related to sand mining concessions in Selangor.

The three other individuals arrested include a 45-year-old man who is also a former MBI executive, a 46-year-old female employee at a sand mining company, and a 43-year-old man who works as a driver.

ALSO READ: MACC seizes RM5 million from politician’s ‘safehouse’ amid sand mining bribery probe