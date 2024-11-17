MACC remands company owner over RM10m false claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) obtained a remand for a company owner suspected of submitting a fraudulent claim for approximately RM10 million using falsified documents between 2019 and this year.

A four-day remand order, until Nov 20, was issued by registrar Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi after MACC made the application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

According to MACC sources, the 40-year-old male suspect was arrested around 7 pm yesterday while providing a statement at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The arrest follows the detention of a former senior engineering manager of a basic goods manufacturing company, who was involved in a fraudulent claim and fraud amounting to approximately RM2 million last Wednesday,“ the source said.

The suspect, who also manages a machinery repair company at a basic goods manufacturing plant, is suspected of submitting false claims for repair work and bribing company staff to approve the same.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations), Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, confirmed the detention and said the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.