MACC to host 21st ASEAN PAC meeting in October

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will host the 21st ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN PAC) Meeting in Petaling Jaya from October 28 to 30.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated the meeting’s theme is “ASEAN Unity: Public-Private Partnerships to Combat Corruption” with attendance from all ten ASEAN member nations.

International organisations and Timor-Leste as an observer will also participate in this regional gathering.

Azam explained the meeting aims to strengthen regional cooperation through smart partnerships between public and private sectors in fighting corruption.

He noted it provides an opportunity for MACC to share Malaysia’s anti-corruption initiatives and gain insights from other countries’ efforts.

The Chief Commissioner added that these efforts could improve Malaysia’s Corruption Perception Index assessment through both national and regional benefits.

Azam also announced MACC will launch a national-level anti-corruption programme called Keep Malaysia Clean (KMC) on October 1.

The programme will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during MACC’s anniversary celebration.

KMC is organised in collaboration with the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (PPPR) with support from Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

This 15-month programme introduces a new approach to instilling clean values, civic responsibility and integrity across all sectors.

The initiative will focus on specific target groups including government, private sector, students and the broader community. – Bernama