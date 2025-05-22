PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will resummon all individuals alleged to be linked to a corruption scandal involving several Sabah state assemblymen.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the directive follows the commission’s receipt of a forensic report related to video recordings that went viral on social media last year.

“The forensic report has been completed and handed over to the investigating officer. It was submitted about a week ago.

“My instruction is for the investigating officer to resummon all those said to be involved, whether appearing in the video, in possession of the video, or otherwise, to have their statements recorded in order to verify the video’s contents,” he said at a press conference here today.

However, he declined to comment on the authenticity of the video, adding that the investigation should be concluded within a month.

“I do not wish to make any comments on whether the video is authentic or not. What’s important is that we conduct the investigation and call those involved to give their statements regarding the content of the video.

“The deputy public prosecutor will assess the forensic findings to verify whether the video is genuine and so forth, before making a decision,” he said.

Last month, the media reported that eight Sabah assemblymen had been recalled to verify the contents of several video recordings allegedly linked to the case.

Previously, several video clips allegedly showing conversations related to corruption between certain individuals and several Sabah assemblymen concerning mineral licensing issues in the state went viral.

The MACC has confirmed that an investigation paper has been opened on the matter, and that a comprehensive investigation is underway, including digital forensic analysis of the evidence.