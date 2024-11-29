ALOR SETAR: The Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) has implemented several proactive measures following continuous rainfall in the Muda area since Tuesday.

In a statement today, MADA said water level and river flow monitoring began as soon as persistent rainfall and rising levels in major rivers were detected.

“Continuous rain has caused river levels in Kuala Nerang to rise to the alert threshold of 16.21 metres (m) at 11 am on Wednesday, reaching the danger level of 17.44m by 3 pm the same day.

“As of 8 am on Nov 28, the water level in Kuala Nerang showed an upward trend at 19.65m. Meanwhile, records for the same date indicate that water levels in Sungai Bata, Sungai Pendang and Sungai Arau remain at dangerous levels and are continuing to rise,” the statement read.

MADA has, however, initiated early measures to divert excess water through existing irrigation and drainage infrastructure since Nov 26, it said.

“These efforts include utilising the Lana Bulu System, Alor Changileh System and the Central and Southern Canals. Drainage operations via the ‘Pelubang Barrage’ structure in Kampung Kepala Batu commenced on Wednesday to accelerate water flow from Sungai Padang Terap.

“All eight tidal gates at Sungai Kedah’s Tandop Pasang Surut and Ampang Jajar have been opened and will only be closed in the event of a rise in sea level,” it added.

MADA also provided updates on reservoir levels: Pedu Dam was at 65.43 per cent, Muda Dam at 126.80 per cent, and Ahning Dam at 98.16 per cent.

In response to the extensive rainfall across the MADA plains since Tuesday, the authority has halted water releases from the dams.

“MADA has activated flood operations rooms at its headquarters and regional offices starting Wednesday to monitor river levels in the Muda area, besides continuing to oversee dam storage, rainfall patterns and water levels through its water management information system,” the statement read further.