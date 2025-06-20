PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited corporate figures and representatives of the sponsoring companies of the MADANI Adopted School programme to visit the school to provide early exposure to students on the importance of education for their future.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that apart from contributing funds, the involvement of companies and corporate figures also opens up opportunities for students to interact with individuals who are directly involved in the management or operations of the company.

“I want to emphasise that it is important that companies and corporate figures share their experience, and successes with students... then the children will be attracted to emulate them.

“If you don’t have time, once a month, once every two or three months or (at least twice a year, go down to the school yourself. Give the children a little tea and explain what education means and how education can change in terms of social mobility,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the MADANI Adopted School programme launching ceremony which was also attended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar here today.

Anwar said the MADANI Adopted School initiative was also not just fulfilling corporate social responsibility (CSR), but rather fulfilling the meaning of ‘compassion’ or ‘kindness’ that was being sought to be included in the MADANI national framework.

“It is beyond CSR. We are talking about compassion when they take responsibility to build this nation together, ensuring that no one is left behind. There is no point talking about purely impressive growth figures, investment figures, if we do choose to neglect the poor and the marginalised,” he said.

He said the government also welcomed the active role of the private sector in assisting in the development of national education, thus providing some relief in the issue of educational facilities and infrastructure.

“When we ask for cooperation, no one refuses, at least two schools will be given (assistance), some big companies will be given 30 schools.

“So I ask the Ministry of Education to give full cooperation (to the companies involved), at all levels,“ said Anwar.

Among the companies involved in the MADANI Adopted School initiative are Sime Darby Foundation, Petronas Foundation, UEM Foundation and TM Foundation, and the programme, which began in April, is jointly coordinated by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance.