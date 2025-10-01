PUTRAJAYA: Japan and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen collaboration and focus on enhancing supply chain resilience in alignment with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s MADANI framework, which prioritises sustainability, innovation and prosperity.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, on an official visit here, described the agreement as a critical step in fostering economic growth and regional stability.

He noted that Malaysia’s strategic location at the junction of the Indian and Pacific oceans underscores its importance as a regional hub.

“Malaysia is a comprehensive strategic partner that shares fundamental values and principles with Japan.

“Through initiatives like the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japan aims to work closely with Malaysia, this year’s ASEAN chair, to lead the world towards cooperation,” Ishiba said during a joint press conference with Anwar following their bilateral meeting today.

Marking his return to Malaysia after 34 years, Ishiba commended the nation’s rapid development and Anwar’s leadership on the global stage.

“At various international conferences, I have been profoundly impressed by Prime Minister Anwar’s passionate and sincere remarks. This time, I had the great honour of engaging in extended discussions with him,” he said.

Earlier, the two leaders also agreed to strengthen educational collaboration, to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. This complements ongoing efforts to boost cooperation in trade, investment and clean energy.

Japan is the fourth-largest foreign investor in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector and Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner, with total trade valued at RM156.75 billion (US$34.41 billion) in 2023.