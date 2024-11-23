MADANI gov’t boosts people’s assistance - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The assistance provided to the people, including the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid, has increased during the two years of the MADANI Government’s administration, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said RM10 billion has been allocated for STR in addition to increased support for schools, healthcare and educational aid for children with autism.

“If we compare with previous years, the assistance for the people (this year) has increased significantly, reaching an unprecedented level.

“In terms of figures, whether it’s STR, aid for the poor, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), or schoolchildren, these are among the types of assistance that have grown rapidly and have not been seen before,“ he said during the Townhall Session for the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Anwar said that two years is too short a period to evaluate the government’s overall achievements but emphasised that the country is on the right track.

Meanwhile, Anwar said his government consistently engages in constructive discussions with opposition-led states, particularly on matters concerning public welfare.

“When it comes to public matters, the government holds constructive discussions to determine needs and implements them. Political differences are set aside, and I see no conflict in this regard.

“As for the issue of royalties, I’ve provided the figures (allocations) for Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which are significantly higher than in previous years,“ he said.

Anwar also urged all parties to work diligently and ensure the highest standards of governance.

“Don’t assume we’re already doing our best. How do we know if we’re performing well? We listen to other perspectives and compare our strengths with other nations.

“We see fierce competition. Don’t compare ourselves with weaker nations but with developed ones, and identify aspects we can learn from,“ he said.

At the same programme, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government, through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), does not discriminate when allocating funds to states, including those led by the opposition.

“I don’t think it (allocation) is sufficient, but without my request, the Prime Minister will announce (allocations) himself when visiting the states ... and there are no distinctions based on colours, whether green, blue or others.

“This is the fairness demanded by the people,“ he said.