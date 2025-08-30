SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the MADANI government will not compromise in its fight against cartels that have long undermined the nation’s economy.

He said breaking the dominance of cartels stands as one of the administration’s key achievements, reflecting the government’s commitment to defending the people’s interests.

“The MADANI government has broken down cartel strongholds, and we will continue to fight them. I have summoned the enforcement agencies to fight them, fight the cartels. Fight the groups that use unlawful and treacherous means to weaken the nation. We will not compromise,” he said.

Anwar was delivering the National Day 2025 Address at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.

The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the successful dismantling of the decades-old poultry cartel demonstrated the effectiveness of clear political will backed by strong enforcement support.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the fight to free the nation from immoral activities such as smuggling, corruption and misappropriation is still ongoing.

Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia’s consistent stance in defending the humanitarian rights of the Palestinian people, despite geopolitical pressures and global conflicts.

“We remain firm on Gaza, firm on humanitarian rights, while maintaining friendships to prevent loss of lives and to keep strengthening our economy.

“If we bow to extreme sentiment, it will only lead to wars here and there, leaving people displaced,” he said, highlighting Malaysia’s prudence in balancing relations with global powers while maintaining solidarity with Gaza.

He added that the government would not bow to pressure from any party seeking to undermine Malaysia’s stance on Palestine, reiterating its commitment to universal humanitarian principles.

About 4,000 guests attended the programme, comprising civil servants, religious leaders, unity machinery, school students, uniformed bodies, university students, youth groups, entrepreneurs and private-sector employees.

This year’s National Day celebration, themed “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, will take place at Dataran Putrajaya, 7 am on Sunday. - Bernama