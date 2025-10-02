PUTRAJAYA: The MADANI government’s policies, ASEAN Chairmanship as well as Malaysia’s foreign and education policies are among the topics that Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir discussed with participants of the Atlantic Council Millennium Leadership: Malaysia Study Tour 2025 programme.

The nearly one-hour programme at the Seri Perdana Complex here was attended by 27 participants, comprising thinkers and policymakers from the United States (US) Deputy President’s Office, US Department of the Treasury, members of the Mexican Senate and JP Morgan.

“I was tasked by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to meet this group of participants. They have a programme called the Malaysia Study Tour and they are from various backgrounds.

“This session allowed us (the government) to paint a true picture of the MADANI government as well as the policies implemented by the government,” he told reporters after attending the programme today.

The eight-day maiden programme, which began on Wednesday (Feb 5), is organised by the Prime Minister’s Department and Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS), and attended by participants aged between 25 and 40.

Zambry said the interactive session also allowed the participants to pose questions related to the topics discussed as well as how Malaysia nurtures good relations among its people of various races and religions.

“They also wanted to know about inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations in Malaysia and how we deal with domestic issues as well as conflicts happening in other countries,” he said.

He added that the session not only benefited the participants but also became a platform for Malaysia to strengthen international ties.

“We discussed relevant topics, such as renewable energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI) and environmental conservation.

“This is a positive step towards promoting sustainable development in Malaysia. In addition, we also consolidated the collaboration between Malaysia and an international organisation like the Atlantic Council,” he said.

On the reaction of the participants at the end of the discussion session, Zambry said most of them expressed appreciation to the MADANI government for organising the programme as it gave them a chance to get a true picture of Malaysia directly from a government representative.

Other activities in the programme include the leadership retreat that will be held at Bukit Tinggi in Pahang; an interactive session in Parliament; and a visit to Kuching, Sarawak.