MAF integrity remains strong despite recent arrests says defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has stressed that the recent arrest of several Malaysian Armed Forces officers does not reflect the overall integrity of the country’s defence institution.

He said these were isolated incidents which should not undermine the people’s respect and trust for the armed forces.

However, he advised military personnel to steer clear of any unlawful actions to avoid tarnishing the image of the armed forces.

“I hope no one abuses the rank or position entrusted to them to commit unlawful acts,“ he said when launching the ministry’s Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign in conjunction with National Month 2025 here today.

“I emphasise that this case does not represent the MAF,“ he added.

“The MAF remains strong, respected and trusted by the people to defend the nation’s sovereignty.”

Earlier, the media reported that three serving and two former MAF officers were among 10 people arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to assist in investigations into a smuggling syndicate in southern Peninsular Malaysia.

At the same time, Mohamed Khaled stressed that the spirit of nationhood must be instilled in every citizen, especially among MAF personnel and the defence community.

He said the MAF is not only a symbol of physical defence but also of sovereignty, integrity and the nation’s independence.

“When we talk about independence, we immediately picture the warriors who defended the country,“ he said.

“Every parade at Dataran Merdeka and Warriors’ Day is a manifestation of the MAF’s image, and we must uphold this dignified image.”

Mohamed Khaled also urged society to revive the patriotic spirit and reject any elements that could threaten national unity.

“This year’s theme, ‘Malaysia MADANI, Rakyat Disantuni’, is not an empty slogan but a call for each of us to serve the nation with sincerity and integrity,“ he said.

“Flying the Jalur Gemilang is not just a mere symbol but represents patriotism, freedom and the nation’s well-being.”

According to him, the sacrifices of the nation’s warriors must be remembered, while the image and integrity of the MAF must be preserved so that it continues to serve as the main bulwark in defending the nation’s sovereignty. – Bernama