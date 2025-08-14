MAF ready to share sensitive documents in MACC probe on smuggling syndicate

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is prepared to provide sensitive documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to aid the investigation into intelligence officers accused of leading a smuggling syndicate.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar confirmed MAF’s commitment to full transparency in the probe.

“There is absolutely no issue in sharing documents with the MACC,“ he said.

He emphasised the importance of verifying the allegations before taking further action.

Mohd Nizam assured that operations remain unaffected despite the detention of five officers.

He stated that the MAF is working closely with MACC to clarify the situation.

The detained officers are from the Defence Intelligence Division and are currently under investigation.

Mohd Nizam urged the public to avoid spreading misleading opinions before the probe concludes.

He acknowledged that if proven true, the case highlights gaps needing immediate attention.

“This is a step to strengthen the organisation for future challenges,“ he added.

When asked about restructuring, he expressed confidence in Defence Intelligence Director Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Razali Alias.

“I have complete trust that he will take the right steps,“ Mohd Nizam said.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the agency will gather more details from the Defence Ministry.

Classified reports are expected to assist in probing activities in the Strait of Malacca. - Bernama