MAHAR demands probe into drone strike on Gaza aid flotilla boat

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief has demanded an immediate independent investigation into reports of a drone strike targeting a Global Sumud Flotilla mission boat in Tunisian waters.

The organisation expressed deep concern about the incident and stressed the need to determine responsibility for what it called a potential act of aggression.

MAHAR called for immediate protection assurances for all humanitarian vessels and personnel involved in the flotilla mission.

The group welcomed confirmation that all six passengers and crew members remained safe despite the attack.

It commended the flotilla’s resolve to continue its humanitarian mission despite facing intimidation tactics.

MAHAR urged reinforced global diplomatic pressure to uphold international maritime and humanitarian law standards.

The organisation emphasised the importance of solidarity from Malaysia and other like-minded states in supporting the mission.

“This mission carries Malaysian citizens alongside international activists united by the belief that the Gaza siege must end,“ the group stated.

MAHAR described the persistence of such missions as both humanitarian assistance and a assertion of rights for the oppressed.

The organisation reaffirmed Malaysia’s readiness to support any diplomatic or legal process to hold accountable those endangering civilian lives.

“The flotilla challenges impunity and calls for respect of human dignity in international waters,“ MAHAR added.

More than 1,000 activists from 44 countries are participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

The flotilla consists of over 50 ships carrying vital humanitarian aid, medicine, and food supplies for Gaza’s population.

This effort aims to break the Israeli blockade that has severely restricted essential supplies to the region.

The humanitarian convoy set sail from Barcelona in late August alongside another group departing from Genoa, Italy.

The flotilla is expected to depart Tunisia on Wednesday to continue its journey toward Gaza. – Bernama