MAHB strengthens airport emergency management with 159 new AFRS graduates

MELAKA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad maintains its commitment to enhancing emergency management preparedness across its airport network in accordance with international standards.

Managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani emphasised that emergency preparedness forms the foundation of global confidence in Malaysian airports, with nearly 60 million passengers using the network by July 2025.

This commitment extends to the Airport Fire and Rescue Service through strict compliance with the Civil Aviation (Aerodrome Operations) Regulations 2016.

The service also meets all requirements set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia in alignment with International Civil Aviation Organization standards.

Mohd Izani made these remarks during the 14th AFRS Training Graduation Parade officiated by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at Melaka International Airport.

Compliance remains crucial for maintaining Malaysian airports at the highest level of emergency management and operational excellence.

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service serves as the frontline for flight operation safety, requiring quick response times, knowledge, discipline and courage during ground emergencies.

Mohd Izani described AFRS as the heart of airport safety, with emergency preparedness forming the basis for optimal visitor experiences during Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The graduation ceremony celebrated 159 trainees who completed 23 weeks of intensive training beginning April 15 across three distinct phases.

Training phases included transition and consolidation, basic training, and final on-the-job training components.

This comprehensive programme tested physical and mental endurance while building discipline, camaraderie and spiritual strength.

Trainees also gained technical knowledge and understanding of civil aviation laws in accordance with international standards. – Bernama